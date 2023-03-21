"Fallon Health's Future Starters" Program Invites Youngsters to Take the Field with the WooSox on "Fallon Health Sunday Fundays"

Young fans will be invited to take the field with Worcester Red Sox players in an expansion of founding partner Fallon Health's Sunday Fundays promotion at Polar Park. The "Fallon Health's Future Starters" program will take place before each of the 13 Sunday home games in WooSox '23.

The lucky youngsters will have the unique opportunity to take the field with the WooSox starting lineup, stand at attention for the national anthem, and shake hands with the players. They will also receive an autographed baseball.

"Fallon Health's Future Starters" will debut Sunday, April 2, during the first "Fallon Health Sunday Funday." The WooSox face the Syracuse Mets at 1:05 p.m.

The promotion is open to young fans ages 7 through 14, and slots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Those interested in becoming a "Fallon Health Future Starter" must be a member of the new, free WooSox Rewards program. Registration is available before the start of "Fallon Health Sunday Fundays" at the new WooSox Rewards World Headquarters on the First Base Plaza.

"Like many of you, Fallon Health is anxiously awaiting the start of the baseball season in Worcester," said Richard Burke, President and CEO of Fallon Health. "Together, Fallon Health and the Worcester Red Sox are making a positive impact on the lives of those who live in, work in, and visit this incredible city. We look forward to collaborating on even more opportunities in year three that will engage fans of all ages in experiences that align with our mission of improving health and inspiring hope."

In their first two years at Polar Park, COVID-19 restrictions prevented players from having such interaction with fans.

"Our relationship with Fallon Health continues to grow," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "As our community's children take the field with the WooSox, we can all imagine the day when these players become Red Sox stars at Fenway Park-and perhaps our youngsters will go on to do the same one day. We thank Fallon Health for making each Sunday even more of a Funday."

Fallon Health will have a presence at WooSox games beyond "Fallon Health Sunday Fundays." For the third straight season, the organization's successful Strike Out Hunger campaign will donate $50 to the Worcester County Food Bank for every strikeout by a WooSox pitcher at Polar Park-with a guaranteed season commitment of $50,000. The WooSox will honor Fallon Health for these charitable efforts before the game Sunday, August 20.

Continuing another community initiative with IMPACT Melanoma, Fallon Health will help the WooSox promote sun safety measures and educate fans about skin cancer prevention. Ten Fallon Health-branded touchless dispensers located throughout Polar Park will offer free sunscreen to fans.

Fans are also encouraged to visit Fallon Health Square, located at the corner of Plymouth and Summit streets, where families can enjoy fun, healthy activities and giveaways all season long. Examples include face painting, balloon animals, magicians, musicians, and cornhole.

