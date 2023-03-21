Vanderbilt vs. Lipscomb Canceled at First Horizon Park

NASHVILLE - In conjunction with the Vanderbilt Commodores and Lipscomb Bisons, the Nashville Sounds and First Horizon Park announced that tonight's contest has been canceled due to rain.

Fans with a ticket to tonight's game can exchange their ticket for a general admission ticket to a Nashville Sounds game during the 2023 season. No tickets will be refunded. Tickets purchased for each game of the All 4 Lou Showdown raised money for the Live Like Lou Fund for ALS Research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC).

The Live Like Lou Fund focuses on defeating Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. The Live Like Lou Foundation and VUMC have been working together for the past two years, committing more than $3.5 million to fund ALS research.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2023. Opening Day is scheduled for Friday, March 31 at 6:35 p.m. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

