Ezi Magbegor Turned the Paint into a Danger Zone: Defense Week

Published on November 25, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







Ezi Magbegor made the @SeattleStormOfficial paint a DANGER ZONE

#WNBADefenseWeek







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from November 25, 2025

Phoenix Mercury Unveil Heroine and Explorer Uniforms Featuring New Modernized Brand - Phoenix Mercury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.