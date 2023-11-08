Extra Give 2023: A Movement for Positive Change Returns to Clipper Magazine Stadium

Extra Give is not just an event; it's a movement that unites non-profits, donors, and volunteers in a powerful way to create a ripple effect of positive change. We are thrilled to announce that on November 17th, 2023, we will be opening the doors of Clipper Magazine Stadium once again to host the 2023 Extra Give, an event that promises to be bigger and more impactful than ever before.

Extra Give is an extraordinary opportunity for non-profit organizations to amplify their impact, engage with a wider audience, and raise essential funds for their causes. It's a day filled with excitement, entertainment, and giving back to the community.

Here are the events happening at the 2023 Extra Give at Clipper Magazine Stadium:

- Food Trucks, Joe on the Go Coffee, Next Level Pizza & What's for Supper will be on site from 11am-2pm.

- Take pictures with the Championship Trophy

- Christmas Shopping in the Box Office & Team Store (10am-1pm)

- Play Classic Arcade Games and Pinball at the Silverball Retro Arcade: Show your Extra Give Donation for free access to the arcade.

We encourage the community to come visit with and support the following organizations who will be on site with a variety of activities and giveaways:

Goodwill Keystone Area 10am-4pm: Donation drop off and unveiling of new donation bins! - Receive 1 free Barnstormers voucher for the 2024 regular season with a drop off.

Lone Oak Animal Assisted Therapeutic and Educational Services 11am-3pm: Hang Out with Paxton the Mini Therapy Horse and Poppy the Mini Therapy Pig!

Leadership Lancaster 7:30-9:30am: Coffee drop in at the Two Dudes Box Office in the morning for alumni and current course members of Leadership Lancaster!

Penn Immigration Resource Center 10am-4pm: Come learn about what they do and participate in a 'trivia-spectacular' day of brain-teasers!

MS FitEffect 10am-5pm: Visit with them and have a chance at a $50 Amazon Gift Card Giveaway!

Aim To Empower 10am-6pm. "Bliss at the Ballpark" Yoga Session at 6:00 PM: Unwind, relax, and rejuvenate your body and mind with a calming yoga session, courtesy of Aim to Empower.

Vocal Harmonix Chorus Enjoy the harmonious melodies of this talented local group as they captivate the audience with their music.

The GateHouse Get into the holiday spirit with GateHouse's Christmas Tree Ornament Making Extravaganza! Don't miss your chance to win one out of two fabulous gift baskets while you craft.

Occupational Development Center 10am-5pm: Support their organization and beat the cold with a t-shirt and mug giveaway!

For more information and to stay updated on Extra Give 2023, please visit https://www.lancasterbarnstormers.com/community/extra-give/

