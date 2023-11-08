York Revolution Announces 2024 Season Sponsor

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution announced today that York County Veterans Outreach, the organization founded in 2013 to identify resources and programs to aid area veterans, has signed on as the sponsor of the 2024 season.

The sponsorship agreement makes York County Veterans Outreach the beneficiary of the team's nightly 50/50 charity raffle and recipient of a portion of all Appell Lawn Section ticket sales. The Revs will also increase awareness of the nonprofit through in-game promotions and messaging, the team's social media and website, playbill magazines given to fans, and more.

York County Veterans Outreach will also be promoted as the sponsor of two of the team's theme nights and a specialty jersey that Revolution players will wear on Memorial Day, July 4, and September 11. The team will auction the game-worn jerseys after the September 11 game, with all proceeds benefiting York County Veterans Outreach.

"It's tough to think of a more noble cause than supporting the heroes who have put their lives on the line for this country," said Revolution Vice President of Business Development Nate Tile. "We are thrilled not only that York County Veterans Outreach is making our next season possible but that their sponsorship will shine a bright spotlight on an organization making a difference in the lives of veterans in our community."

"The York County Veterans Outreach and our partners are thrilled to come together with fellow York Countians at our hometown ballpark, enjoying our national pastime, while giving thanks to the 28,000 York County veterans and their families who have served and sacrificed for our freedom," said Susan P. Byrnes, Chair and Co-Founder of York County Veterans Outreach. "We are grateful to the York Revolution for the opportunity to celebrate our local veterans at every game while uniting our community with the volunteers and organizations in service of our hometown heroes."

For more information, visit www.yocoveteransoutreach.org.

