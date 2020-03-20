Express Office Announces Updated Hours

March 20, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release





In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eau Claire Express front office, located downtown at 102 E. Grand Ave will be closed until further notice starting at 2:00pm on Friday, March 20, 2020. During this time, please stay tuned to our social media accounts for updates.

The Eau Claire Express and the Northwoods League have every intention of opening day of the 2020 season being Tuesday, May 26, 2020 but will continue to monitor the situation and follow State and Federal guidelines.

While our offices are closed, all front office staff can be reached via email with any questions or concerns regarding the 2020 season.Â Kwik Trip Round Trip MembershipsÂ are also available online during this time.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time. Please remember to support local and stay healthy and safe. We look forward to a great summer of Express Baseball at Carson Park!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.