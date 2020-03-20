Larks Event Goes Online

BISMARCK, ND - The Bismarck Larks and H.A. Thompson & Sons' annual Winter Warm Up event will be held digitally via Facebook Live on March 31 from 7 - 8 p.m. Anyone can watch for free on the Larks official Facebook page.

Special guest Minnesota Twins president and CEO Dave St. Peter will join via teleconference to answer fan questions. The event will also feature an update on the Larks from general manager John Bollinger about the upcoming season. The event will include interactive prizes, games with the Larks' entertainment team and mascots and the unveil of the Larks new Nissan Titan truck wrap presented by Bismarck Motor Company.

"Safety is the number one concern for us right now," Bollinger said, "but in these times, we feel it's our mission to continue spreading fun to our community. We have this event every year and we didn't want to cancel it, we wanted to adapt it. I want to thank our partners H.A. Thompson & Sons and Bismarck Motor Company for their understanding and enthusiasm in allowing us to innovate for our fans."

Fans will be able to ask St. Peter questions before and during the event. He was born in Bismarck. He attended St. Mary's High School and the University of North Dakota before he joined the Twins organization in 1990.

"We are thrilled to have Dave St. Peter chat with us," Bollinger said. "It's an interesting time for baseball right now and he's such an influential voice. I can't wait to hear what he has to say."

Bollinger will update Larks fans on the upcoming season, discuss the roster and share a few things Larks fans can look forward to this summer.

To end the event, the Larks will unveil their new Nissan Titan truck, presented by Bismarck Motor Company. Over the past 6 weeks, Larks fans voted on names and wrap designs for the truck. The top four submitted names were Big Bird, Larkmobile, Lark Nest Monster and Clark's Cruiser. Mann Signs designed and installed the custom truck wrapping.

The Larks season is currently set to start on time with a home game against the Duluth Huskies on May 26.

