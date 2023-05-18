Express Can't Overcome Early Deficit in 10-4 Loss

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (21-19) dropped their ninth consecutive game and fell to the El Paso Chihuahuas (18-23) by a final score of 10-4 at Dell Diamond on Wednesday night.

Round Rock starter RHP Cole Winn (1-4, 9.17) went home with the loss after he allowed seven runs on eight hits with four walks and four strikeouts in 2.1 innings of work. El Paso starter RHP Julio Teherán (4-2, 5.63) collected the win after 5.0 innings with only one earned run on two hits, two walks and four strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

El Paso scored in the first inning for the second straight game with a one-out home run from 2B José Iglesias to give the Chihuahuas a 1-0 lead. Back-to-back bases loaded strikeouts from RHP Cole Winn ended the inning.

A two-out RBI double in the second inning from Iglesias extended the El Paso lead to 2-0, but another Winn strikeout stranded the runner at second to keep the deficit at two.

The Express got on the board in the bottom of the second with the help of a stolen base from RF Elier Hernandez, which made for an easy RBI single from DH Yoshi Tsutsugo to cut the deficit down to 2-1.

With bases loaded in the third inning, the Chihuahuas recorded three straight hits to score five runs and extend their lead to 7-1.

The Chihuahuas again had the bases loaded in the fourth inning, and C Michael Cantu tacked a run onto the El Paso lead, which sat at 8-1, after Cantu's RBI fielder's choice.

RHP Grant Anderson worked a scoreless relief appearance for the Express and posted five strikeouts in two innings to hold the Chihuahua lead to seven near the stretch.

In the eighth inning, the Express battled back and tacked on three runs after two straight batters notched RBIs. C Matt Whatley collected one with his single to right field and 2B Justin Focsue followed with a two-run homer, which made it an 8-4 game.

El Paso answered back with two runs in the ninth, good for a 10-4 lead. Iglesias tripled in runners at first and second after the Chihuahuas had opened the inning with two hits.

E-Train Excerpts:

RHP Grant Anderson retired all six batters he faced and struck out five in his 2.0 innings of work. Anderson is striking out 42.2 percent of the batters he has faced this year between Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock. Anderson's best strikeout percentage came in 2019 when he struck out 31.3 percent of the batters he faced.

Round Rock dropped their ninth consecutive game, tying their second-longest losing streak in franchise history. It is the fourth time the Express have lost nine straight games. The longest losing streak in club history is 10 games (July 30 - Aug. 9, 2013).

El Paso 2B José Iglesias hit for the cycle on Wednesday night with a home run in the first inning, double in the second, single in the third and triple in the ninth. The last opposing player to hit for the cycle against Round Rock was Oklahoma City's James Outman, who accomplished the feat on August 30, 2022 at Dell Diamond.

Next up: Round Rock and El Paso will get ready for game three on Thursday, with first pitch at Dell Diamond slated for 7:05 p.m. Express RHP Robert Dugger (1-2, 4.34) is scheduled to start against Chihuahuas LHP Jay Groome (1-3, 7.88).

