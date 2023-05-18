Salt Lake Stomps Las Vegas on Thursday Afternoon

The Salt Lake Bees (18-24) bounced back in a big way with a 13-0 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators (20-22) on Thursday afternoon in front of 11,123 fans on Utah Prevention Day.

Nine different Bees collected RBIs and the top four batters in the Bees lineup combined for 11 hits and 10 RBIs. Jo Adell led the way going 3-for-5 with a home run and six RBIs, the most in a game in his Triple-A career. Adell now leads Minor League Baseball with 15 home runs on the season and has a team-high 37 RBI. Michael Stefanic extended his record-breaking on-base streak to 46 consecutive games with a pair of hits on the day. Jared Walsh continued to shine in his MLB rehab assignment by reaching base safely in five trips to the plate and scoring four runs.

Luis Ledo (1-0) took home his first victory of the year, leading the Bees to their first 9-inning shutout of the season. Ledo was supported by Jonathan Holder, Cam Vieaux and Gerardo Reyes who combined to allow just a single hit over the final four innings while striking out four. The 13-run victory is tied for the largest margin of victory for the Bees this season.

The Bees and Aviators will meet for game four of the series on Friday night at Smith's Ballpark with first pitch coming at 6:35 p.m.

