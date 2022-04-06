Explorers Add Big League Arm

Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Explorers have announced the signing of RHP Luis Madero to a 2022 American Association contract.

Madero pitched as recently as last season in the majors. He appeared in six games for the Miami Marlins tossing a total of 12 innings with four strikeouts, posted a 9.00 ERA, and did not earn a decision. He made his big league debut on May 10th against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the team that originally signed him as a free agent in 2013 out of Venezuela.

Of his four career big league strikeouts, two of them came against prominent big league names. Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson and Washington Nationals slugger Josh Bell.

Madero was shuffled between the Marlins big league roster and their triple-A affiliate in Jacksonville multiple times over the course of the season until he was released in October.

When he wasn't pitching in Miami, Madero was putting up fantastic numbers in Jacksonville. He appeared in 17 total games for the Jumbo Shrimp, starting seven of them. The right hander went 7-3 accompanied by a 2.84 ERA over 57 innings. He struck out 58 batters and walked 24.

At age 25 when he eventually joins the X's for spring camp, Madero was originally signed by the Diamondbacks. He spent his first four seasons with Arizona reaching as high as low-A Hillsboro of the Northwest League.

At the 2017 trade deadline, Madero was shipped to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for big league reliever David Hernandez. Madero was placed with the Halos class-A affiliate the Burlington Bees in Burlington, Iowa.

While with Burlington in 2018, Madero was named a Midwest League Mid-Season All Star as a starting pitcher. That season between Burlington and high-A, Inland Empire, Madero went 4-8 with a 3.49 ERA in 23 starts, logging 105.2 innings with 95 punch outs and 27 walks.

Madero spent one more season in the Angels farm system, reaching double-A, Mobile in 2019.

In the off-season of 2020, Madero was designated for assignment by Los Angeles, and was claimed off waivers by the San Francisco Giants, he was assigned to their double-A affiliate, Richmond before the cancellation of the 2020 minor league season. He was released by the Giants before joining the Marlins.

With the addition of RHP Luis Madero the Explorers have now signed eleven players (6 pitchers, 5 position players) to a 2022 contract.

RHP Matteo Bocchi

RHP Zach Hedges

RHP Luis Madero

RHP Carlos Sierra

RHP Michael Slaten

RHP Jonah Smith

INF Nate Samson

INF Blake Tiberi

OF Chase Harris

OF Ademar Rifaela

OF Sebastian Zawada

The Sioux City Explorers 30th year in Siouxland will begin at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park on May 17 versus the Lake Country DockHounds. Season, Group and Single Game Tickets are now all on sale and can be purchased by calling (712) 277-9467.

