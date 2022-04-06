Cougars Add Experienced Infielders to Roster

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars signed infielders Sherman Johnson and Alexis Panjota this week.

Johnson first signed with the Cougars in April 2021 before his contract was transferred to the Minnesota Twins prior to the start of the Cougars season. The Tampa, Fla. native went on to play in 64 games with the Twins Triple-A affiliate, the St. Paul Saints. Johnson hit .215/.360/.354 and tallied five home runs and 30 RBI. Prior to last season, he spent 2019 with the Los Angeles Angels Triple-A affiliate, the Louisville Bats. Johnson appeared in 71 games with the Bats and tallied an OPS of .708 with 34 walks and 14 extra base hits. He was drafted by the Angels in the 14th round of the 2012 Major League Baseball Draft out of Florida State University.

"We are happy to have Sherman back with us, said Cougars manager George Tsamis. It is nice to have an experienced veteran like him. He is great in the clubhouse and is a valuable guy to have, especially being able to play so many positions."

Panjota joins the Cougars and brings seven full seasons of Minor League Baseball experience to the table. The Manati, Puerto Rico product was drafted in the 9th round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Guardians. Panjota has logged over 3,000 defensive innings and maintained a .950 fielding percentage in his minor league career, including multiple stints at the Double-A level.

"Alexis is a nice addition for us," said Tsamis. "He can play second base, shortstop and third base and it is so important to have guys that can play a few different positions. It is really good to have him with us."

2022 Kane County Cougars Signings

RHP Ben Allison

OF Bryce Brentz

INF Galli Cribbs Jr.

INF Sherman Johnson

C BJ Lopez

RHP Pearson McMahan

INF Alexis Panjota

The Kane County Cougars open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13 at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field against the Cleburne Railroaders.

