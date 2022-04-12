Exhibition Game Schedule Update

April 12, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds have made an update to the exhibition game schedule following the initial release on March 29, 2022.

In observance of Easter and to allow the Dirty Birds' game day staff to spend Easter Sunday with their families, the concession stands and team store will not be open during the scrimmage on Sunday, April 17. The scrimmage against the Road Warrior Black Sox will still be open to the public to observe at 12pm.

The Dirty Birds team store will be open in conjunction with a yard sale inside of the main gate during the exhibition game on Saturday, April 16 where fans will be able to purchase Dirty Birds merchandise, ballpark signage, game worn jerseys and more. Concession stands will be open including alcoholic beverages on Saturday, April 16 ONLY.

The Washington Black Sox are a Road Warrior Barnstorming Team of the Yinzer League out of Washington, Pennsylvania.

Opening Day for the Dirty Birds' 2022 season is Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Appalachian Power Park against the Staten Island FerryHawks, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. Season tickets, mini plans and individual tickets are on sale now. For more information, or to shop the Dirty Birds team store, visit www.dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

The Charleston Dirty Birds are a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball - The first Partner League of Major League Baseball, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,000 players to MLB organizations while drawing 44 million fans to its family friendly ballparks over its 24-year history. For more information visit www.atlanticleague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.