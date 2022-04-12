Atlantic League Bullpen

Atlantic League Moving Forward: With Staten Island's announcement on April 8 that it has signed pitcher/utility player Kelsie Whitmore, the Atlantic League will have three women in key positions in 2022... Lindsay Gardner will be the hitting coach with the Lexington Legends and Alexis "Scrappy" Hopkins is slated to be the bullpen catcher for the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes.

Community: The Staten Island FerryHawks, in conjunction with their new naming rights partner, Staten Island University Hospital / Northwell Health, will rename their new home Staten Island University Hospital / Northwell Health "Community Park"... York's team dog was a stray Goldendoodle found in southern York County and has been named Rosie... Lancaster will play an exhibition game at McGill Field in Lebanon County on Friday, April 15... Charleston has announced an agreement with Thomas Health to provide the Dirty Birds with comprehensive health services including a full-time athletic trainer supported by orthopedic physicians and Staff from the Thomas Health Institute for Orthopedic Medicine.

Promotions: Gastonia is planning live music every Saturday night during the 2022 season... Charleston has officially named its Dirty Bird mascot Dusty.

Player Signings: Gastonia has signed RHP Jimmie Sherfy who has spent parts of four seasons in MLB and recorded 93 saves over his minor league career... Gastonia is also returning Spencer Bivens from the 2021 club and added RHP Deck McGuire... Lexington has added OF Phillip Ervin who has 219 career MLB games with the Cincinnati Reds... The Legends are also returning C Pete Yorgen who hit .283 in 21 games for the Legends in 2021... Lancaster has signed RHP Chase Johnson and are bringing back LHP Augie Sylk... Long Island is returning Brooklyn native RHP Anderson DeLeon for a third season while C Mitch Calandra has also signed with the Ducks... Also back with Long Island is OF Daniel Fields for a fifth year in the Atlantic League and his fourth with the Ducks... The Ducks announced the signing of RHP Sandy Baez. The two-year MLB veteran begins his first season with the Ducks and ninth in professional baseball... The Ducks have recently added former MLB hurlers RHP Brett Kennedy, LHP Tyler Webb and RHP Akeel Morris... The Kentucky Wild Health Genomes have agreed to terms with former University of Kentucky Wildcat INF Riley Mahan, and OF Anderson Miller, a former Lexington Legend... High Point has agreed to terms with a host of players including former Rocker and MLB 1B Logan Morrison, 2021 ALPB batting average leader Michael Russell and former MLB reliever Ryan Dull... The Rockers also added three RHP with MLB experience in Brady Lail, Johnny Barbato and Chasen Bradford... Southern Maryland signed three newcomers including RHP Junior Navas, the Blue Crabs first pick in the 2022 ALPB Draft, INF/OF Jared Walker, and LHP Dario Polanco... The Blue Crabs also signed OF Braxton Lee and Zach Collier... Staten Island recently add OF Troy Stokes who most recently played in MLB with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2021.

Contracts Sold: Southern Maryland C Joe DeLuca had his contract purchased by the Cincinnati Reds... York C Brian Navaretto had his contract purchased by the Milwaukee Brewers... Charleston RHP Bubby Derby will be joining the Detroit Tigers... Ti'Quan Forbes is leaving Gastonia for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

