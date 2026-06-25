Everything You Need to Know: 2027 MLS Sprint Season

Published on June 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







A new era of fútbol is coming to MLS starting in 2027.

The league will transition into its new summer-to-spring calendar from July to May to align its schedule with the world's top fútbol leagues. A fast-paced, high-stakes, unique Sprint Season will be implemented during the spring of next year, a one-time abbreviated season that will lead MLS into its new era.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2027 MLS Sprint Season:

What is the 2027 Sprint Season?

Starting in February and running through May, the 2027 MLS Sprint Season isn't just a transition - it's the opening chapter of a transformative moment for MLS, setting the tone and building momentum ahead of the league's groundbreaking summer-to-spring calendar that will begin in July 2027.

A High-Stakes Competition

The shortened season, taking place in the spring of 2027 only, will carry the same significance as a full MLS season. An MLS Cup champion will be crowned and a star will be earned. The Sprint Season will also offer the opportunity to qualify for both the CONCACAF Champions Cup and Leagues Cup.

Fast-Paced, Shortened Season

With a reduced match schedule, every match and every goal matters! The 2027 Sprint Season regular season schedule consists of 14 games, seven at home at Nu Stadium and seven on the road, against Eastern Conference teams. The regular season will be followed by playoffs, and ultimately the MLS Cup to crown the champion.

The New Era: 2027-28 Season

Beginning in the summer of 2027, MLS will adopt a summer-to-spring season format, marking one of the most significant developments in the league's history.

The 2027-28 MLS regular season will kick off in mid-to-late July 2027 and conclude with the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and MLS Cup presented by Audi in late May 2028.

Like many other major international leagues, MLS will observe a midwinter break from mid-December through early February, with no league matches scheduled in January.

Reducing Conflicts Between MLS League Matches and National Team Call-Ups, Maximizing Player Signings, and More!

The new calendar brings many firsts! Among them are aligning with the FIFA international match calendar, significantly reducing conflicts between MLS league matches and national team call-ups, elevating the playoffs, optimizing the global transfer market for players, and maximizing player signings.

2027 MLS Sprint Season Ticketing Information

Season Ticket Members

Season Ticket Members will be automatically enrolled for the purchase of tickets for the 2027 MLS Sprint Season home matches unless opted out, in accordance with the below:.

No Action Taken: Your Season Ticket Membership will automatically add the 7 home game 2027 Sprint Season in accordance with the terms of the original Season Ticket Agreement at the Club-designated price, and contract years thereafter shall remain the same price and location.

Opt-Out: The contract will continue to reflect the original number of full MLS seasons you committed to at the same price and location, aligned with the new MLS calendar timeline, but excluding the sprint season.

Season Ticket Members will receive more information specific to their tickets via email. For questions about the 2027 Sprint Season and the 2027-2028 season, contact your account representative.

Not a Season Ticket Member?

Your chance to become one for the 2027 Sprint Season will be coming in the near future. Stay tuned to the Inter Miami CF channels for more information.

FAQs About the 2027 Sprint Season

Q: What is the 2027 MLS Sprint Season?

A: The 2027 MLS Sprint Season is the MLS season that will launch Major League Soccer's transition to a new summer-to-spring competition calendar.

The Sprint Season will take place from February through May of 2027, inclusive of the Audi 2027 MLS Cup Playoffs and 2027 MLS Cup presented by Audi, ahead of the Major League Soccer's new summer-to- spring calendar which will kick off in July of 2027

Q: How many matches will teams play during the Sprint Season?

A: Each club will play 14 regular-season matches, split evenly between seven home and seven away games. In addition, eight teams from each conference will qualify for the Audi 2027 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Q: How will regular season opponents be determined?

A: All regular season matches will be played against conference opponents. Teams will play each of their 14 conference opponents one time during the 14-match Sprint Season.

Q: When will the full schedule be announced?

A: The full schedule, including home and away matchups, will be released at a later date.

Q: How will the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs work during the Sprint Season?

A: At the conclusion of the regular season, the top eight teams in each conference, 16 teams total, will qualify for the Audi 2027 MLS Cup Playoffs.

In each conference, the postseason will be played in a single-elimination bracket format to determine a conference champion.

The Eastern Conference Champion and Western Conference Champion will then meet in the 2027 MLS Cup presented by Audi.

All playoff games, including MLS Cup, will be hosted by the team with the higher position in the final 2027 Supporters' Shield standings, creating even more urgency for results, including points, goals, and shutouts during the 14 regular season matches.

Q: How does the Sprint Season impact domestic cup competitions?

A: MLS clubs will participate in both the 2028 Canadian Champions and 2028 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. All three Canadian MLS clubs will continue to participate in the Canadian Championship. Further details regarding the 2028 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup format will be announced by U.S. Soccer at a later date.

Q: How many teams qualify for the 2028 Concacaf Champions Cup from the Sprint Season?

A: Similar to previous seasons, MLS will qualify the following teams for the 2028 Concacaf Champions Cup via the Sprint Season:

2027 MLS Cup presented by Audi winner

2027 Supporters' Shield winner

2027 MLS Eastern or Western Conference regular season winner

2027 MLS Supporters' Shield next best club

2027 MLS Supporters' Shield next best club

Q: How will qualification for 2028 Leagues Cup be determined?

A: The top nine teams from each conference will qualify for the 2028 Leagues Cup.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 25, 2026

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