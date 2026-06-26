Carín León on Historic First Concert at Nu Stadium: "This Is Going to be Very, Very Iconic"

Published on June 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Nu Stadium is gearing up for a historic evening at Nu Stadium this Saturday, June 28. This time, Inter Miami CF's state-of-the-art home in the heart of Miami is set to kick off a new era of live entertainment at the venue!

Two-time Grammy winning artist Carín León will be the headliner in charge of making history on the stage as the first artist to perform in a concert at the stadium. Ahead of the historic occasion, the Mexican artist toured Nu Stadium and held a press conference to preview the inaugural concert at the state-of-the-art venue on Thursday afternoon.

"The venue itself already gives me goosebumps, at least personally, so I think this is going to be a very, very iconic moment for music in general, for Spanish-language music, and especially for me. I believe it marks a before and after in my career to step onto the stage at Nu Stadium," highlighted León ahead of the grand occasion.

"I think Miami is a special place and, obviously, being the first to inaugurate Nu Stadium for concerts is something incredibly important for us. We want to set the bar very high and go all out. We're fully prepared with a really solid show, a highly entertaining show, with a lot of music, a lot of celebration, and quite a few special guests."

During his visit to Nu Stadium, León also had the opportunity to meet one of his idols, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham.

"Getting to meet David Beckham, what can I tell you? Meeting David Beckham for me is like meeting Superman. For me, it's a truly defining, almost cathartic moment in my life to be standing in front of a master of the sport and a legend," he shared.

Still need tickets for the concert? We've got you covered:

Premium Experience - Starting at $149 per person

Two premium tickets

Access to the VIP East Club

All-inclusive beer, wine & food

Unmatched views of the stage

Date Night Package - Just $150

Two General Admission tickets

One parking pass

Single tickets available here. Don't miss the night that kicks off the concert era at Nu Stadium. See you on June 28!







Major League Soccer Stories from June 25, 2026

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