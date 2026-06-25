Inter Miami CF Foundation and the City of Doral Unite to Support Venezuela

Published on June 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







The Inter Miami CF Foundation is joining forces with the City of Doral and Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) to collect essential relief supplies for communities impacted by the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24, 2026.

As part of this initiative, the Club will designate Nu Stadium, located at 1900 NW 37th Avenue in Miami, Florida, as the primary donation collection site. Donations may be dropped off in specially marked bins organized by category, located outside the official Inter Miami CF Team Store (EXACT PINNED LOCATION) on Nu Stadium's south side.

The donation drive will run from:

June 26 through July 3: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 28 (Extended Hours): 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET (Prior to the Carín Leon Concert)

Below is a list of the items that will be accepted:

Please note, GEM does not accept donations of clothing, shoes, linens, or similar items.

Non-Perishable Foods:

Canned Protein

Chicken / Beef / Tuna / Vienna Sausages / Sardines

Canned Fruits

Dried Fruits / Vegetables

Snacks

Protein Bars / Crackers / Chips / Beef Jerky

Canned Beans / Canned Vegetables

Ramen

Meals Ready To Eat (MRE)

Cases of Water

Temporary Household Needs:

Sleeping Bags (New)

Tents (New)

Cots (New)

Air Mattresses (New)

Suitcases (New)

Blankets (New) / Pillows (New)

Backpacks (New)

Work Gloves (New)

Shovels / Rakes (New)

Work Boots (New)

Hazmat Suits

KN95 Masks / Face Masks with Respirators

Hand and Foot Warmers

Large Industrial Trash Bags

Tarps

Duct Tape

Flashlights

Batteries (AA/AAA/D)

Portable Radios

First Aid Kits

Lifestraw Water Filters

Solar-Powered Lightweight Packable Lanterns

Power Banks (Solar Powered)

Hygiene:

Toothbrushes / Toothpaste

Deodorant

Feminine Hygiene Products

Toilet Paper

Wet Wipes

Baby & Children:

Diapers

Wipes

New Bottles

Children's Hygiene Products

New Clothe

Pet Needs:

Canned Dog Food / Canned Cat Food

Water Bowls

Leashes

Heavy-Duty Pads

Chew Toys

Dog Treats / Cat Treats

Fur Brush

Pet Shampoo / Conditioner

Crates

Inter Miami CF wishes to express its unwavering support and solidarity with the people of Venezuela during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with all those affected, as well as with the Venezuelan community across South Florida and around the world. We extend our deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and stand with Venezuela as it faces this tremendous tragedy.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.