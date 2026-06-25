Inter Miami CF Foundation and the City of Doral Unite to Support Venezuela
Published on June 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
The Inter Miami CF Foundation is joining forces with the City of Doral and Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) to collect essential relief supplies for communities impacted by the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24, 2026.
As part of this initiative, the Club will designate Nu Stadium, located at 1900 NW 37th Avenue in Miami, Florida, as the primary donation collection site. Donations may be dropped off in specially marked bins organized by category, located outside the official Inter Miami CF Team Store (EXACT PINNED LOCATION) on Nu Stadium's south side.
The donation drive will run from:
June 26 through July 3: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET
Sunday, June 28 (Extended Hours): 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET (Prior to the Carín Leon Concert)
Below is a list of the items that will be accepted:
Please note, GEM does not accept donations of clothing, shoes, linens, or similar items.
Non-Perishable Foods:
Canned Protein
Chicken / Beef / Tuna / Vienna Sausages / Sardines
Canned Fruits
Dried Fruits / Vegetables
Snacks
Protein Bars / Crackers / Chips / Beef Jerky
Canned Beans / Canned Vegetables
Ramen
Meals Ready To Eat (MRE)
Cases of Water
Temporary Household Needs:
Sleeping Bags (New)
Tents (New)
Cots (New)
Air Mattresses (New)
Suitcases (New)
Blankets (New) / Pillows (New)
Backpacks (New)
Work Gloves (New)
Shovels / Rakes (New)
Work Boots (New)
Hazmat Suits
KN95 Masks / Face Masks with Respirators
Hand and Foot Warmers
Large Industrial Trash Bags
Tarps
Duct Tape
Flashlights
Batteries (AA/AAA/D)
Portable Radios
First Aid Kits
Lifestraw Water Filters
Solar-Powered Lightweight Packable Lanterns
Power Banks (Solar Powered)
Hygiene:
Toothbrushes / Toothpaste
Deodorant
Feminine Hygiene Products
Toilet Paper
Wet Wipes
Baby & Children:
Diapers
Wipes
New Bottles
Children's Hygiene Products
New Clothe
Pet Needs:
Canned Dog Food / Canned Cat Food
Water Bowls
Leashes
Heavy-Duty Pads
Chew Toys
Dog Treats / Cat Treats
Fur Brush
Pet Shampoo / Conditioner
Crates
Inter Miami CF wishes to express its unwavering support and solidarity with the people of Venezuela during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with all those affected, as well as with the Venezuelan community across South Florida and around the world. We extend our deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and stand with Venezuela as it faces this tremendous tragedy.
Major League Soccer Stories from June 25, 2026
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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