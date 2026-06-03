Everything to Prove in the East: Momentum
Published on June 3, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
A look at how teams are carrying momentum into the 2026 CFL season, where they finished last year, and what they're building toward kickoff.
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Canadian Football League Stories from June 3, 2026
- Alouettes Open Season in Hamilton - Montreal Alouettes
- Demery, Jibunor and Meyer Fined for Actions in Preseason - CFL
- Toronto at Hamilton in Week 7 Shifts to 7:30 p.m. Kickoff - CFL
- Lions Unveil Pacific Frost Uniforms, Drawing Inspiration from Elements That Define British Columbia - B.C. Lions
- Stampeders Begin Regular Season on Friday - Calgary Stampeders
- Elks, Federated Co-Operatives Limited, Announce Community & Ticketing Partnership - Edmonton Elks
- Week 1 in the CFL - CFL
- Tiger-Cats Announce Partnership with Forty Creek Whisky to Raise the Bar on Game-Day Experience - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
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