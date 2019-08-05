Everyday Is Tago Tuesday as X's Pitcher Earns Weekly Honor

Grand Prairie, TX - The Sioux City Explorers have announced today that starting pitcher Pete Tago has been named the Pointstreak American Association Pitcher of the Week.

Over the past week Pete Tago made two starts, both coming against the Texas Airhogs. The first start was a complete game shut out of the Airhogs. Tago went the distance allowing only three singles without a walk while striking out 12. The twelve strikeouts tied the most in a single start by an X's pitcher this season. During the entirety of the start Tago did not allow a batter to reach second base. It was also the first complete game shut out of his career.

The following start came on the road in Grand Prairie. This time Texas had a few extra base runners but the results were still pretty much the same. Tago scattered seven hits and a walk over seven innings of one run ball while punching out six. Though he would receive a no decision for the start.

On the week he out up video game type numbers. Allowing just a single run over the course of 16 innings, an ERA of a minuscule 0.56. He held a WHIP of 0.687 as he gave up just 10 hits and a single walk. His 18 strikeouts over the course of the week gave him a K/9 of 10.1 and he held opponents to a slash line of .182/.193/.179/.372.

On the season for the Explorers the former first round pick of the Colorado Rockies is 2-1 in five starts. He holds a 2.38 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP in 34 innings. Of the 27 hits he has allowed, only five of them have been more than a single. His 37 strikeouts rank for the fourth most in the league over the last month despite having one fewer start than those above him.

Tago was acquired via trade on July 8th from the York Revolution of the Atlantic League for a player to be named later and was signed to an American Association contract on July 9th. Drafted by the Rockies, 47th overall in the 2010 MLB draft, Tago spent seven seasons in the minor leagues with the Rockies, Chicago White Sox and the Seattle Mariners. He appeared in 202 total games with 45 of those being starts holding an ERA of 5.34. Tago found his most success however in AA, in 78 appearances as a bullpen arm he held an ERA of 3.34 and a K/9 of 10.9.

Tago decided to retire before the 2018 season before returning for 2019, beginning his route back to the majors in independent baseball.

