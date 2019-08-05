American Association Game Recaps

August 5, 2019 - American Association (AA) News Release





Fargo-Moorhead 7, Winnipeg 1-Box Score

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks improved their lead in the North Division to two games with a 7-1 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes Monday.

The Goldeyes took a 1-0 lead on an RBI groundout by LF James Harris in the top of the first.

The RedHawks took the lead on a two-run home run by 1B Corelle Prime in the bottom of the third.

Fargo-Moorhead took control in the bottom fifth, scoring four on three home runs. In the frame, RF Tim Colwell hit a solo home run, DH Chris Jacobs hit a two-run home run, and 2B T.J. Bennett hit a solo home run. C Daniel Comstock hit the RedHawks final home run, a solo shot in the bottom of the eighth to make it 7-1.

SP Taylor Pike earned the win after striking out six and allowing just one earned run in seven innings of work.

Cleburne 3, Sioux Falls 1-Box Score

The Cleburne Railroader maintained a two-game lead in the South Division with a win over the Sioux City Explorers Monday.

The Railroaders took a 1-0 lead on an error in the bottom of the third.

The Canaries tied the game on sac-fly by Kevin Taylor in the top of the fourth. In the following frame, RF Hunter Clanin gave Cleburne a 2-1 lead with an RBI single.

DH Zach Nehrir hit a solo home run to bring the game to its final score in the bottom of the eighth.

SP Stephen Johnson earned the win after giving up one and striking out nine in eight innings of work.

Sioux City 7, Texas 5-Box Score

The Sioux City Explorers remained two games back in the South Division with a win over the Texas AirHogs Monday.

2B Drew Stankiewicz led the Explorers, going 3-for-4 with one run scored and one RBI. 1B Adam Sasser went 2-for-4 at the dish and drove in two runners for Sioux City.

RF Sterawrt Ijames went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for the AirHogs.

SP Eric Karch earned the win after giving up five runs in 5.1 innings of work.

RHP Matt Pobereyko struck out the side in order in the ninth to earn the save.

