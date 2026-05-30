Every Scoring Play from Ottawa vs. Montreal: CFL Preseason

Published on May 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







The Ottawa Redblacks host the Montreal Alouettes in competitive preseason action.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 29, 2026

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