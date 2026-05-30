CFL Ottawa RedBlacks

Every Scoring Play from Ottawa vs. Montreal: CFL Preseason

Published on May 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
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The Ottawa Redblacks host the Montreal Alouettes in competitive preseason action.

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