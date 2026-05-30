Every Scoring Play from BC vs. Winnipeg: CFL Preseason

Published on May 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







The BC Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers face off in preseason action from Winnipeg, Manitoba.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 29, 2026

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