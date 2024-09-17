Every 1,000 Points Scored by A'ja Wilson!

September 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video







A'ja Wilson is making history in 2024! This video captures every single point the reigning Finals MVP has scored so far this season, where she became the first WNBA player ever to hit 1,000 points in a single season. From clutch shots to dominating performances, relive all the action and witness basketball history in the making!

#AjaWilson #WNBA #1000Points #MVP #BasketballHistory #WNBA2024

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 17, 2024

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.