Everblades and Growlers Meet Again in Eastern Conference Finals

ESTERO, Fla. - For the third time since 2019, the Florida Everblades and Newfoundland Growlers are set to lock horns in the Eastern Conference Finals, as the Blades continue their quest for back-to-back ECHL Kelly Cup Championships and the organization's third Kelly Cup overall.

With victories in the first two postseason series in the books, the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Lexus Dealers of Southwest Florida, resume with the opening game of the best-of-seven series Friday at Hertz Arena at 7:30 p.m. The Swamp will be the site of the first three games of the Eastern Conference Finals, with Game Two slated for Saturday, May 20 at 7:00 p.m. and Game Three on tap for Monday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m. Following Game Three, the series will head north of the border for the remainder of the series starting with Game Four on Thursday, May 25 at 5:30 p.m. ET in St. John's, Newfoundland.

The winner of the Florida-Newfoundland series will claim the E.A. "Bud" Gingher Memorial Trophy and a spot in the 2023 Kelly Cup Finals against either the Idaho Steelheads or the Toledo Walleye who begin their best-of-seven matchup in the Western Conference Finals for the Bruce Taylor Trophy Saturday in Boise.

In their respective divisional finals, the fourth-seeded Everblades eliminated the second-seeded Jacksonville Icemen in six games, while the top-seeded Growlers dispatched the second-seeded Reading Royals in five games.

During the regular season, the Everblades and Growlers hooked up for a three-game series in the Sunshine State in March. Florida won the opener 4-2 on March 22, but Newfoundland closed out the set with a 3-0 win and a 3-2 victory on March 24-25, respectively. Sean Josling scored three of Florida's six goals, with two coming in the series finale. Lukas Kälble had a team-high three assists, all coming in the series opener.

Blades netminder Cam Johnson authored a 1-2 record and a 2.38 GAA in the three games, while his Growlers counterpart Dryden McKay made starts in the final two games, combining for 78 saves in his two wins. The Everblades were outscored by a hard-luck 8-6 margin in the series despite outshooting the Growlers by a one-side 115-69 count. Florida put 35 or more shots on goal in each game, while Newfoundland posted a high of 28 and combined for just 41 in the final two meetings.

The rivals have met in the Eastern Conference Finals twice previously, with each team winning one series and posting a 5-5 record I individual games. In 2022, Florida took a 4-1 series victory with overtime wins in Games One and Five, while Newfoundland picked up its only win in Game Four at Hertz Arena, avoiding the series sweep by a 4-1 count. The Blades outscored the Growlers in the series 17-15. Stefan Leblanc (2 G, 5 A) and John McCarron (7 A) led the Everblades with seven points, while Ben Masella was one of five Florida players to notch two or more goals.

In 2019, Newfoundland captured the series 4-1 and claimed three wins by way of shutout. Florida's only win was a 5-4 victory in St. John's.

2023 KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS - EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS AT A GLANCE

Game 1 Friday, May 19 Growlers at Everblades Hertz Arena 7:30 p.m.

Game 2 Saturday, May 20 Growlers at Everblades Hertz Arena 7:00 p.m.

Game 3 Monday, May 22 Growlers at Everblades Hertz Arena 7:30 p.m.

Game 4 Thursday, May 25 Everblades at Growlers Mary Brown's Centre 5:30 p.m.

Game 5 * Sunday, May 28 Everblades at Growlers Mary Brown's Centre 2:30 p.m.

Game 6 * Tuesday, May 30 Everblades at Growlers Mary Brown's Centre 5:30 p.m.

Game 7 * Wednesday, May 31 Everblades at Growlers Mary Brown's Centre 5:30 p.m.

* Games 5, 6 and 7, if Necessary All Times EDT

---

