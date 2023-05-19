ECHL Transactions - May 19

May 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 19, 2023:

Florida:

Add Joe Pendenza, F activated from reserve

Add Kody McDonald, F activated from reserve

Delete Andrew Fyten, F placed on reserve

Delete Olivier LeBlanc, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Zach O'Brien, F activated from reserve

Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.