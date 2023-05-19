ECHL Transactions - May 19
May 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 19, 2023:
Florida:
Add Joe Pendenza, F activated from reserve
Add Kody McDonald, F activated from reserve
Delete Andrew Fyten, F placed on reserve
Delete Olivier LeBlanc, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Zach O'Brien, F activated from reserve
Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on reserve
