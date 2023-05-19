Officials Named for Conference Finals

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The following eight referees and 10 linesmen have been selected to work the Conference Finals in the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Referees: Nolan Bloyer (3rd Conference Finals), Logan Gruhl (2nd), Tyler Hascall (1st), Sam Heidemann (1st), John Lindner (2nd), Alex Normandin (5th), Trevor Wohlford (2nd) and Jack Young (2nd).

Linesmen: Antoine Bujold-Roux (2nd Conference Finals), Brady Fagan (3rd), Chad Fuller (2nd), Bryan Gorcoff (2nd), Brandon Grillo (1st), Matthew Heinen (2nd), Sheldon Keough (2nd), Davids Rozitis (1st), Christopher Williams (5th) and Tannum Wyonzek (2nd).

"These 18 officials have been selected based on the merit of their performance through the first two rounds of the Kelly Cup Playoffs," said ECHL Manager of Officiating Riley Yerkovich. "Earning the opportunity to work the Conference Finals is a major accomplishment for each and every one of them."

Eastern Conference Finals

Newfoundland Growlers vs. Florida Everblades

Game 1 - Friday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 2 - Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 3 - Monday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 4 - Thursday, May 25 at 7 p.m. NT at Newfoundland

Game 5 - Sunday, May 28 at 4 p.m. NT at Newfoundland (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, May 30 at 7 p.m. NT at Newfoundland (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 31 at 7 p.m. NT at Newfoundland (If Necessary)

Western Conference Finals

Idaho Steelheads vs. Toledo Walleye

Game 1 - Saturday, May 20 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho

Game 2 - Sunday, May 21 at 4:10 p.m. MT at Idaho

Game 3 - Wednesday, May 24 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo

Game 4 - Friday, May 26 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo

Game 5 - Saturday, May 27 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, May 30 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 31 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho (If Necessary)

