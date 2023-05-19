Growlers Drop ECF Game One 6-2
May 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers dropped Game One of the Eastern Conference Final in a 6-2 loss to the Florida Everblades on Friday night at Hertz Arena.
Orrin Centazzo and Keenan Suthers got the Growler goals while six Everblades skaters had multi-point nights.
Game Two goes tomorrow night at 8:30pm.
Three Stars:
1. FLA - B. Masella
2. FLA - B. Winiecki
3. FLA - W. Calverley
