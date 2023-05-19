Growlers Drop ECF Game One 6-2

May 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers dropped Game One of the Eastern Conference Final in a 6-2 loss to the Florida Everblades on Friday night at Hertz Arena.

Orrin Centazzo and Keenan Suthers got the Growler goals while six Everblades skaters had multi-point nights.

Game Two goes tomorrow night at 8:30pm.

Three Stars:

1. FLA - B. Masella

2. FLA - B. Winiecki

3. FLA - W. Calverley

