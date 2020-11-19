Everblades Agree to Terms with Tommy Marchin

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager, Craig Brush, along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach, Brad Ralph, announced Thursday that they've agreed to terms with forward Tommy Marchin for the 2020-21 season.

Marchin, 25, enters his third professional hockey season after spending last season between the ECHL Atlanta Gladiators and Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League. With the Gladiators in 2019-20, Marchin notched 21 goals and 27 assists, totaling 48 points in 49 games. While with Providence, Marchin netted two goals In five contests.

A native of Algonac, Michigan, Marchin played four years at Brown University in the Ivy League before turning pro. With the Bears, Marchin appeared in 115 career games accumulating 76 total points (40 goals and 36 assists). Marchin was named Second Team All-Ivy in his final season at Brown thanks to 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 games played.

The Everblades begin the 2020-21 season on Dec. 11 when they take on the Jacksonville Icemen at home in Hertz Arena.

