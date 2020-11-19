Americans Partner Classic of Texoma, Announces Big Donation to Toys for Tots

Denison, TX - Classic of Texoma has announced their plan to support the local Denison chapter of Toys for Tots again this holiday season.

Last year, owner Eric Bryant, along with his family and several members of his staff, purchased more than $10k worth of toys from the Denison Wal-Mart to be donated to the local chapter of Toys For Tots.

This year, Eric Bryant, his family, and several staff members, will be joining together again at the Wal-Mart located at 401 N Hwy 75, Denison TX 75020 on November 23 at 1:30pm to make this year's purchases for Toys for Tots. To learn more about how you can support the Denison chapter of Toys For Tots, visit their website

Classic of Texoma is a locally owned and operated group of car dealerships (Honda, Nissan, Toyota, Chevrolet and Cadillac). Eric Bryant purchased the store in 2015 and was excited to move back to Texomaland, where he grew up. They live by the motto: Relax and Enjoy the Difference.

Classic is extremely dedicated to providing top-notch customer service to customers. They serve Denison, Plano, McKinney, Sherman, Durant and Gainesville areas as well.

