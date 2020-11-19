Dynamic Forward Liam Pecararo Rejoins for '20-21

November 19, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





Greenville, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits are proud to announce the signing of skilled power forward Liam Pecararo to a Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season. Pecararo, 24, enjoyed a breakout rookie campaign with Greenville in 2019-20, and earned eight games with the American Hockey League's Springfield Thunderbirds.

"Pecararo is a dynamic offensive player with great skating ability," said Swamp Rabbits Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Andrew Lord. "He is very effective off the rush, contributes on the power play and had a great season here last year."

Entering his second full professional season, Pecararo dazzled in his rookie campaign with Greenville. The Canton, Massachusetts native finished third on the Swamp Rabbits in total scoring with 44 points (23 goals, 21 assists) in 39 games, and led the club in goals. In eight games with the AHL's Thunderbirds, Pecararo tallied an assist on January 17, 2020 at Syracuse.

The 5-foot-11, 188-pound forward finished seventh in ECHL rookie scoring, tied for third in power play goals (6) and first in shorthanded goals (3) among rookies.

Pecararo secured a Hockey East Championship with Northeastern University in 2019, and totaled 118 points (42 goals, 76 assists) in 135 games across three seasons with the USHL's Waterloo Black Hawks.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will welcome fans back inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena for live entertainment on December 5. The Swamp Rabbits face the South Carolina Stingrays in preseason action scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. Tickets are now available online at Ticketmaster.

Greenville will open the 2020-21 regular season on December 11 in Charleston against the Stingrays. The Swamp Rabbits are slated to open the home portion of their regular season schedule on December 18 against the Florida Everblades. Join us for "Heroes of the Upstate," where we honor those who have courageously served the Upstate community during the on-going fight against COVID-19. To nominate your hero, click here.

#RABBITSRISING#

SEASON TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW!

Support the Swamp Rabbits and get the best price on tickets for the 2020-21 season. Take part in team events and get some sweet benefits, starting at just $450 per seat, or just $12.50 per game.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 19, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.