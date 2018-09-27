Everblades Agree to Terms with Defenseman Jordon Southorn

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades President and General Manager Craig Brush and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Thursday that defenseman Jordon Southorn has agreed to terms with the team for the 2018-19 season.

A native of Montréal, Québec, Southorn, 28, boasts six seasons of previous ECHL experience and will help bolster the 'Blades depth on the blue line.

"Jordon is a complete player that adds experience and leadership to our team," Ralph said. "He comes highly recommended and will be relied upon to carry big minutes for us."

Southorn spent the last two seasons playing in Russia, appearing in 61 games for Torpedo Ust-Kamenogorsk in the VHL and 23 games for Barys Astana in the KHL, the latter all coming during the 2017-18 campaign. He recorded 30 points on seven goals and 23 assists in that span, including a 23-point season in 2016-17 with Torpedo Ust-Kamenogorsk.

Prior to his time in Europe, Southhorn saw action in 275 games in the ECHL over six seasons and suited up in at least one AHL game in three different seasons. His longest stretch in the AHL was 26 games with the Portland Pirates in 2014-15.

The rear guard showed a knack for providing offense on a consistent basis while in the ECHL, finishing in the top 10 in scoring among defensemen in three of his most recent four seasons in the league. Southorn compiled 30-point campaigns in the 2012-13, 2013-14, and 2015-16 seasons, posting a career-high 39 points (9 G, 30 A) with the Fort Wayne Komets in 2015-16. He has 148 career points (43 G, 105 A) in the ECHL.

Before his professional career began, Southorn played four seasons for the Prince Edward Island Rocket in the QMJHL, logging time in 258 career junior hockey games. He was a skilled two-way defenseman, tabbing at least 23 points in three of his four seasons.

Southorn is the sixth Everblades defenseman to agree to terms for the 2018-19 season, joining Logan Roe, Matt Finn, Derek Sheppard, Ben Masella, and Olivier Dame-Malka, who agreed to terms earlier this week.

