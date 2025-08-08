Evans Fires PRECISION STRIKES to Theis and Spieker for the TD Drive!: CFL

August 8, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







Caleb Evans moves Montreal downfield with a short pass to Travis Theis for 13 yards, then fires a deep pass to Cole Spieker for a 19-yard touchdown, capping off an efficient drive.







Canadian Football League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.