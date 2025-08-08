Evans Fires PRECISION STRIKES to Theis and Spieker for the TD Drive!: CFL
August 8, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video
Caleb Evans moves Montreal downfield with a short pass to Travis Theis for 13 yards, then fires a deep pass to Cole Spieker for a 19-yard touchdown, capping off an efficient drive.
