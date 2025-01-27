Eugene Emeralds Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

January 27, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







Eugene, OR - The Eugene Emeralds have announced their coaching staff for the 2025 season. Manager Jeremiah Knackstedt will lead the team for the 2nd straight season. Hitting coach Jared Walker & pitching coach Mario Rodriguez will also return to Eugene for their 2nd season. Drew Martinez will be joining the staff for his 1st season in Eugene as the fundamentals coach. Joseph Holstedt also joins the Emeralds for his 2nd season as the team's trainer. Michael Rheese will take over as the strength and conditioning coach.

Jeremiah Knackstedt is entering his sixth year in the Giant's system after five years of coaching across various independent leagues and collegiate summer teams. Knackstedt played college baseball at Greenville College in Greenville, IL. He founded Back-2-Back Baseball & Softball training in 2012 and ran the facility for 5 years. Knackstedt was the fundamentals coach for the ACL Giants Orange in 2021 and held the same position with the San Jose Giants in 2022. 2023 was his first year as a minor league manager, where he led San Jose to a 1st half-title. Last season Knackstedt led the Emeralds to 59 wins and a winning record in the 1st half.

Jared Walker makes his return to Eugene as the Emeralds hitting coach for the 2nd straight season and 3rd season within the Giants organization. Walker enjoyed a nine-year playing career that saw him play for two organizations across four levels after being selected by the Dodgers in the 5th round of the 2014 draft. Walker helped lead the Emeralds to finishing top-3 in runs scored last season in the NWL.

Rodriguez rejoins Eugene as the pitching coach for his 2nd season. He's not unfamiliar with coaching and playing in Eugene, as he spent three seasons in the Northwest League as a player for the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes in 2009, 2010, and 2023. 2025 will be Rodriguez's 10th season working as a coach for San Francisco, and it's his 17th season overall with the organization.

Martinez embarks on his 4th season as a coach in the Giants organization and his 1st season as the fundamentals coach for Eugene. Martinez spent the previous 3 seasons as a manager in the DSL League. Martinez was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the 11th round of the 2011 draft and played for 2 seasons in their organization.

Holstedt will be back in Eugene for his 2nd season as the Emeralds Athletic Trainer. Before working in sports, Holstedt spent nearly 12 years in the US Army. Following his service he earned a bachelor of science degree in Athletic Training from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He had spent time between the collegiate level as well as professional level before making his MiLB debut in 2024.

Rheese enters his 3rd year in the Giants Organization and his 1st season as the Emeralds Strength & Conditioning Coach. Before working in the organization, Rheese had spent time working in Rugby as well as a Strength & Conditioning Intern for the UCLA Bruins. He also worked for Kieser Australia as a principle exercise scientist.

Andrew Kuehn will be back in Eugene for another season as the player development associate. Kuehn is entering his 4th season in the Giants organization.

Danny Okada will be back as the Emeralds Clubhouse Manager. Okada was named the 2024 Northwest League home clubhouse manager of the year. He has spent multiple seasons in the Giants organization and was with the Emeralds in 2021 & 2022 as the home clubhouse assistant.

Opening Day 2025 is on April 9th against the Tri-City Dust Devils at 6:35 P.M. Tickets to all Emeralds home games can be found on the Emeralds website or you can call into the front office for ticket packages and single game tickets. The Emeralds can be reached via phone at 541-342-5367.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from January 27, 2025

Eugene Emeralds Announce 2025 Coaching Staff - Eugene Emeralds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.