Errors Plague Mustangs; Fall 8-4
June 18, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release
The Mustangs couldn't overcome three errors as the Voyagers take game three by a score of 8-4.
Mustangs (9-15) jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Center-fielder Taylor Lomack reached on an error by Voyager (7-14) second-baseman Cal Boccino. Second-baseman Luke Fennelly followed with a walk, and with one out, third-baseman Tyler Wilber hit an RBI single to score Lomack and make it 1-0.
The Voyagers jumped on top in the first, as left-fielder Jake Malec reached on a walk, and first baseman Riley Jepsen singled to move Malec over to third. Center-fielder Ryan McCarthy drove him home on a fielder's choice RBI, to bring up third-baseman Colin Runge. Runge jumped on a fastball to drive Jepsen home and make it 2-1.
Two batters later, right-fielder Derek Kolbush hit Runge home on a single to make it 3-1.
The Mustangs got a run back on a lead off solo home run by Taylor Lomack in the top of the third as it banged off the scoreboard to pull the Mustangs within one in a 3-2 ball game.
The Voyagers picked up a run in the fourth on a wild pitch, as right-fielder Derek Kolbush walked to lead off the inning, and worked his way around to third on a single by Boccino, and then the wild pitch by Mustang right-hander Trevor Jackson extended the Voyager lead to 4-2.
Mustangs pulled back within one in the fifth, as Lomack singled to lead it off, and with two outs, Wilber hit an RBI double to make it 4-3.
Jackson finished his day giving up four runs on four hits, four walks, a hit batter, with four strikeouts over four innings of work.
Two-way man and right-hander Luke Trueman entered the game in the fifth for the Mustangs. The Voyagers extended their lead once again off Trueman after back-to-back doubles, the first by Jepsen, followed by McCarthy, scoring Jepsen to make it 5-3. The passed ball then scored McCarthy after Luke Trueman caught a line drive off Runge, and tried to toss it back to second but the throw sailed into center to advance McCarthy to third. Then, a wild pitch scored McCarthy to make it 6-3.
The Mustangs picked up another run in the 7th, as left-fielder Gabe Wurtz singled with one out, then Tyler Wilber hit another single to advance Wurtz to third, which allowed Mustang second-baseman Mitch Moralez to send Wurtz home on a sac-fly to center to make it 6-4.
The Voyagers extended their lead once again in the eighth as Mustang right-hander Keagan McGinnis surrendered a two-run home run to center field and made it 8-4 - your final score.
The Mustangs host the Northern Colorado Owlz for a six-game home stand starting Tuesday, June 20th. You can find coverage starting at 6:15 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espn910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.
