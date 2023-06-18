7th Inning Rally Leads Missoula to 10th Consecutive Win

June 18, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Kalispell, MT- Action in the first 6 innings between the Missoula PaddleHeads, and Glacier Range Riders would go back & forth in game 2 of a 3-game set at Glacier Bank Park on Saturday night. Both teams would find themselves in the lead over different junctures. Furthermore, neither team would lead by more than 2 runs. The bottom of the 6th would be a stressful frame for Missoula for the 2nd consecutive game. Thanks to a tremendous defensive play, the PaddleHeads would stem the tide in their favor.

Glacier would knot the score up at 5 in the 6th on 4 consecutive hits. In a bases loaded situation, Glacier would then have a chance to find a cushion going down the stretch. Gabe Howell would hit a line drive in the clutch situation to the first base side of the field. However, 1st Baseman Dondrei Hubbard would make a spectacular leaping catch to rob Howell of a base hit. After this remarkable defensive play, Missoula's offense would explode in the top of the 7th for the 2nd consecutive game. Missoula would lead by as many as 10 runs coming down the stretch finishing off a 15-7 victory. This win marked the 10th consecutive victory for the PaddleHeads overall.

