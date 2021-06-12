Erie SeaWolves vs. Somerset Patriots - Game Information

June 12, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE SEAWOLVES (22-11, 2ND PLACE SW DIVISION, 1.5 GB) VS. SOMERSET PATRIOTS (21-12, 1ST PLACE NE DIVISION, 1.5 GA)

RHP PEDRO PAYANO (2-1, 3.86 ERA) VS. LHP MATT KROOK (1-0, 1.48 ERA)

SATURDAY, JUNE 12 | 7:05 P.M. | UPMC PARK

GAME #34 | HOME GAME #17 | BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE AND STARTING PITCHERS

SUNDAY, JUNE 13 VS. SOMERSET - 1:35 P.M. - UPMC PARK

TBD vs. RHP Janson Junk (0-1, 1.17 ERA)

MONDAY - OFF

TUESDAY, JUNE 15 VS. ALTOONA - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

TBD vs. TBD

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16 VS. ALTOONA - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

TBD VS. TBD

LAST GAME

The SeaWolves tried for another comeback win on Friday night, but could not break through against the Somerset Patriots, dropping their first game of the series 5-2. Each side scored two runs in the first inning, but a three-run home run by Oliver Dunn in the fourth inning made the difference. Elvin Rodriguez had a tough return to the mound after not pitching for nearly three weeks, allowing two runs in the first inning, including a leadoff home run. Erie flashed their comeback strength again and tied the game in the first inning behind doubles from Drew Ward and Kerry Carpenter, but couldn't get the offense going after the opening frame. Ruben Garcia tossed two scoreless innings in his Double-A debut, and Ethan DeCaster pushed his scoreless streak up to 13.2 innings with a clean ninth inning.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from June 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.