Erie SeaWolves vs. Somerset Patriots - Game Information
June 12, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
ERIE SEAWOLVES (22-11, 2ND PLACE SW DIVISION, 1.5 GB) VS. SOMERSET PATRIOTS (21-12, 1ST PLACE NE DIVISION, 1.5 GA)
RHP PEDRO PAYANO (2-1, 3.86 ERA) VS. LHP MATT KROOK (1-0, 1.48 ERA)
SATURDAY, JUNE 12 | 7:05 P.M. | UPMC PARK
GAME #34 | HOME GAME #17 | BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV
UPCOMING SCHEDULE AND STARTING PITCHERS
SUNDAY, JUNE 13 VS. SOMERSET - 1:35 P.M. - UPMC PARK
TBD vs. RHP Janson Junk (0-1, 1.17 ERA)
MONDAY - OFF
TUESDAY, JUNE 15 VS. ALTOONA - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK
TBD vs. TBD
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16 VS. ALTOONA - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK
TBD VS. TBD
LAST GAME
The SeaWolves tried for another comeback win on Friday night, but could not break through against the Somerset Patriots, dropping their first game of the series 5-2. Each side scored two runs in the first inning, but a three-run home run by Oliver Dunn in the fourth inning made the difference. Elvin Rodriguez had a tough return to the mound after not pitching for nearly three weeks, allowing two runs in the first inning, including a leadoff home run. Erie flashed their comeback strength again and tied the game in the first inning behind doubles from Drew Ward and Kerry Carpenter, but couldn't get the offense going after the opening frame. Ruben Garcia tossed two scoreless innings in his Double-A debut, and Ethan DeCaster pushed his scoreless streak up to 13.2 innings with a clean ninth inning.
