Ponies Comeback Falls Short against Baysox Saturday Night

June 12, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies came back to tie the game after falling behind 7-1, but it was the Bowie Baysox who held on for the 8-7 win Saturday night at Mirabito Stadium.

Cadyn Grenier's RBI groundout off of Jared Robinson (0-2) in the top of the seventh with runners on the corners and one out ended up being the difference for Bowie (24-9). The Baysox got out to an early six-run lead highlighted by a two-run homer from Robert Neustrom and a pair of solo homers from Doran Turchin.

The Rumble Ponies fought back though with three runs apiece in the fifth and sixth. In the fifth, after Bowie starter DL Hall was taken out of the game, Mark Vientos hit a three-run homer to pull Binghamton (11-23) to within three. Vientos has now homered in the last two games he has played accounting for five RBI.

In the sixth, after an RBI groundout from Dan Rizzie, Luis Carpio doubled and Manny Rodriguez walked, leading to a game-tying two-run double from Carlos Cortes. Cortes finished 1-4 with two RBI and a walk extending his hit streak to eight games. Carpio also got the Ponies on the board with his first home run of the season, a solo shot in the third.

Ponies starter Tony Dibrell allowed six runs over three innings in the no-decision. Bowie's DL Hall allowed one hit over four and two thirds with 10 strikeouts in a no- decision as well.

The Rumble Ponies look for a split of the six-game series against the Baysox on Sunday afternoon with first pitch at 1:05 PM and pregame coverage getting underway on milb.com at 12:50 PM.

POSTGAME NOTES: Cortes now has 21 extra base hits and 14 doubles on the year...Carpio finished 2-4 with 2 runs scored and an RBI...Manny Rodriguez walked twice and scored two runs.

