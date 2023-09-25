Erie Outlasts Binghamton in Wild Game One Win

September 25, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves took the first game of the Eastern League Championship Series with a 9-6 win over Binghamton.

The Rumble Ponies jumped in front early in the game with a pair of runs against Erie starter Wilmer Flores. Kevin Parada started the scoring with an RBI single to score Luisangel Acuña. JT Schwartz followed with a run-scoring fielder's choice grounder.

Binghamton got another in the third on an RBI double by Rhylan Thomas, which scored Rowdey Jordan after his leadoff double.

The SeaWolves began their rally with a Ben Malgeri RBI double against Binghamton starter Blade Tidwell in the fourth. They trailed 3-1.

In the fifth, Trei Cruz led off with a triple and scored on Danny Serretti sacrifice fly. With two out and a runner on, Jake Holton drove a two-run home run to give Erie a 4-3 lead.

The SeaWolves got two more in the sixth with two out. Cruz drove an RBI double and Serretti followed with a run-scoring single, extending the lead to 6-3.

Lael Lockhart had posted three scoreless innings in relief of Wilmer Flores before the sixth. With two on and two out, Drew Gilbert connected on a three-run blast to tie the game at six.

In the seventh, Erie jumped back in front on a two-out RBI double by Eliezer Alfonzo. The tacked on a pair of insurance runs on a Cabrera RBI single and an Alfonzo sacrifice fly in the ninth to lead 9-6.

Blake Holub and Tyler Mattison combined for three scoreless innings to finish off the win. Mattison threw the final two to earn the save. Lockhart earned the win and Joander Suarez took the loss.

The series shifts to UPMC Park for the second game of this best-of-three series on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Brant Hurter will try to pitch Erie to a championship and Christian Scott will try to pitch Binghamton to a third game.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.