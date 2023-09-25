Curve Announce 2024 Game Times and Fireworks Dates at Peoples Natural Gas Field

CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve, Double- A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, are pleased to announce home game times and fireworks dates for the 2024 season.

The 2024 season will once again feature 6:00 p.m. start times for many of the team's home games with 19 post-game fireworks shows slated throughout the 69-game home schedule. Altoona is again slated to play 138 games in the Eastern League against their five divisional opponents and four opponents in the Northeast Division: Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox), Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies), New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) and Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees).

The first post-game Fireworks show of the season will take place on Opening Night at PNG Field on Tuesday, April 9 when the Curve host the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals). The month of May features two Friday night post-game fireworks shows before the Curve kick off summer at PNG Field with five shows during the month of June.

The Curve will be home on Thursday, July 4th for a special 7:00 p.m. game time when the team hosts Harrisburg again for a three-game series. Five fireworks shows highlight the home schedule in July including a pair of Saturday night shows and a pair of shows on Tuesday nights.

A full schedule of post-game fireworks shows at PNG Field is below.

Tues. April 9 vs. Harrisburg at 6:00 p.m.

Fri. May 10 vs. Somerset at 6:00 p.m.

Fri. May 31 vs. Portland at 6:00 p.m.

Sat. June 1 vs. Portland at 6:00 p.m.

Thurs. June 13 vs. Erie at 6:00 p.m.

Sun. June 16 vs. Erie at 6:00 p.m.

Tues. June 25 vs. Akron at 6:00 p.m.

Sun. June 30 vs. Akron at 6:00 p.m.

Thurs. July 4 vs. Harrisburg at 7:00 p.m.

Sat. July 6 vs. Harrisburg at 6:00 p.m.

Tues. July 9 vs. Bowie at 6:00 p.m.

Sat. July 13 vs. Bowie at 6:00 p.m.

Tues. July 30 vs. Richmond at 6:00 p.m.

Fri. August 2 vs. Richmond at 6:00 p.m.

Tues. August 13 vs. Bowie at 6:00 p.m.

Sat. August 17 vs. Bowie at 6:00 p.m.

Sun. August 18 vs. Bowie at 6:00 p.m.

Sat. August 31 vs. New Hampshire at 6:00 p.m.

Sat. September 14 vs. Richmond at 6:00 p.m.

Special mid-weekday games return to the schedule for the 2024 season with the first Education Day of the season on Wednesday, April 24 when the Curve host the Akron RubberDucks at 11:00 a.m. Education days will also take place on Tuesday, May 7 against the Somerset Patriots at 11:00 a.m. and on Thursday May 9 at 12:05 p.m.

Early season Saturday games will be played in the late afternoon with special 4:00 p.m. first pitches on Saturday, April 13 against Harrisburg, Saturday, April 27 against Akron and Saturday, May 11 against Somerset.

Once the calendar flips into the heat of summer in July, the Curve will host an additional Camp Day with a special 12:05 p.m. start time on Wednesday, July 31 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Opening Day at PNG Field is slated for Tuesday, April 9, 2024, when the Curve host the Harrisburg Senators. Season ticket and mini plan packages are on-sale now! For additional information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99. CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during every home game and online 24/7/365.

