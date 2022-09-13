Enchant, the World's Largest Christmas Light Spectacular, Heads to Sutter Health Park this Winter

West Sacramento, Calif. - The fun does not stop at Sutter Health Park despite three home games remaining for the River Cats in 2022. Sacramento was chosen as one of the select cities to host Enchant, the world's largest holiday-themed light event, with opening day set for Black Friday (Nov. 25).

One of Sacramento's must-visit summer locations, Sutter Health Park, is taking over the winter with a holiday event sure to spark joy for all ages.

"We are so honored to be one of the nine venues across the U.S. hosting Enchant in 2022," said Brittney Nizuk, director of events and entertainment at Sutter Health Park. "This experience is going to be one that kids and grownups alike will never forget. Sutter Health Park will be transformed into a true immersive winter wonderland right before your eyes. Magical is the only way to describe it - you must see it to believe it."

Enchant features a mesmerizing walk-thru light maze on the field with over four million lights, a 100-foot holiday tree, visits with Santa Claus, an ice-skating trail, live entertainment, and a village/marketplace with crafts, gifts, as well as holiday treats and cocktails.

In addition to partnering with Sutter Health Park, Enchant has partnered with the Hallmark Channel, the event's first national sponsor.

"Hallmark Channel's 'Countdown to Christmas' is synonymous with the holidays, bringing warmth, connection and happiness to millions of viewers," said Lara Richardson, chief marketing officer, Hallmark Media. "Lights are such an integral part of Christmas magic, whether they be displayed on your house; strung throughout your favorite hometown spots; or featured in grand, eye-opening light displays like Enchant, this partnership creates a new way to spread Hallmark Christmas joy."

The supplemental perks with the Hallmark Channel partnership include a "Hallmark Cozy Christmas" lounge, photo opportunities, and a chance for fans to win a set visit to an in-production Hallmark movie.

Tickets for the can't-miss event go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 13 to River Cats Season Ticket Members and Partners, and Thursday, Sept. 15 to the public.

Sutter Health Park is also expanding its ballpark family during this special season and will be looking for support in roles like guest services, security, parking, concessions, etc. A job fair to fill these roles is slated for Saturday, October 8 at Sutter Health Park.

