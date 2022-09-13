Space Cowboys Game Notes vs. Salt Lake

September 13, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







MAJOR DUB: RHP Shawn Dubin was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week on Monday. Dubin made two starts during the Space Cowboys' road trip in Round Rock last week. He tossed eight scoreless innings across his two starts, striking out 10 batters while allowing just one walk and three hits. Three Space Cowboys have now earned PCL Pitcher of the Week honors this season, with Brett Conine and Hunter Brown also being awarded.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.