Ems Announce Health and Safety Protocols for PK Park

EUGENE, OR - With the 2021 Minor League Baseball season on the horizon, the Emeralds are excited to unveil the organization's new health and safety protocols that will allow fans to return to PK Park in a safe (and fun!) fashion.

Coming off of a year that saw the entire MiLB season cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Emeralds are committed to doing all that they can to ensure players, fans, and staff alike are able to enjoy the return of Minor League baseball while doing so in a safe and reasonable manner.

Those steps include digital ticketing, contactless/mobile ordering options for certain concessions, requiring face coverings for both fans and employees, physical distancing via 'pod' seating, a new clear bag policy, and multiple new procedures and practices that will be put into place to maintain a clean, sanitized ballpark.

Below are some of the primary, basic points regarding health and safety protocols that will be enforced at PK Park this season:

FACE COVERINGS: Ticket holders two (2) years and older will be required to wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth at all times, except when actively eating or drinking.

PHYSICAL DISTANCING: PK Park will use a multifaceted approach to guide ticket holders safely throughout the ballpark. Displayed signage, floor graphics, public address announcements and video board graphics will communicate physical distancing protocols.

All seats will be sold in pods, in allotments of 2-6, with a small percentage of single seats in pods larger than 6 being available. Each pod will be positioned physically distanced from other pods in any direction.

PAYMENT: In an effort to limit direct contact between employees and fans, we will be going CASHLESS at the ballpark this year. Credit and Debit Cards will be accepted for parking, at concession stands, the team store and box office.

PARKING: If driving is the way you feel most comfortable coming to the ballpark, please allow extra travel time and lock in your parking space ahead of time. Rest assured that our parking operations staff will follow all health and safety protocols that apply to the ballpark, and we are working on ways to make the experience of using PK Park parking facilities completely contact-free. Our open-air accessibility shuttle will continue operating with accommodations for physical distancing and frequent cleaning. Parking can also be purchased the day of the game at the parking lot for $6. The parking lot takes CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS ONLY.

NOTE: Tailgating is not allowed in any PK Park parking lots due to health and safety regulations.

BAG POLICY: In an effort to limit contact points and avoid lines at the gates, PK Park will enforce the following restrictions regarding bags:

Bags must be clear

No bags larger than 12" x 6" x 12"

One (1) bag per person

Jackets and blankets must be worn and carried and not put in bags

DIGITAL TICKETS: Your MyProvenue MyTickets account provides a convenient, secure way to use and share mobile tickets, allowing contactless entry. Access or forward your tickets prior to arrival.

CONCESSIONS: Concessions may not be available during our games in May. Once concessions are open, guests may only eat or drink in their ticketed seats. All lines at concession stands will be separated with six (6) feet of physical distancing. Select areas in the ballpark will have access to mobile ordering through Porter.

GATE TIMES: Gates will open one (1) hour before game time. We encourage early arrivals to limit lines at the gates.

Fans can find detailed descriptions of all this year's health and safety protocols by visiting www.EmeraldsBaseball.com/tickets/safety.

Tickets to Emeralds home games are on sale now at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

Stay up to date with the Emeralds by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A West affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and won the Larry MacPhail Award in 2018, awarded to the club with the top promotional efforts in all of Minor League Baseball. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

