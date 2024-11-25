Empire Loans Urie, Gamino to Harrisburg Heat

November 25, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers today announced that over the weekend they finalized an agreement to loan Riley Urie and Ebiel Gamino to the Harrisburg Heat for the duration of the 2024-25 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) season. Having come off promising first campaigns at the highest level of the indoor game, the pair will look for increased playing time and continued growth while with Harrisburg, the only club the Strykers will not face during the regular season.

Originally from Vermont, Canadian-American Riley Urie was recruited by Empire last fall. The midfielder had enjoyed a stellar career at New York state's Herkimer College and the University of Vermont as well as stints with Bhutanese Youth Sports Club Minnesota, United Soccer Leagues (USL) League Two side Vermont Green FC and the United Premier Soccer League's (UPSL) United Elite Krajisnik FC.

Over the course of his maiden MASL campaign, now 24-year-old Urie recorded a goal and two assists in 16 appearances.

Hailing from Ohio, forward-defender Ebiel Gamino played for Cincinnati State Technical and Community College as well as the University of Cincinnati before embarking on his indoor career with Queen City FC, Northern Kentucky Nitro and Cincinnati Swerve. Prior to joining the Strykers, he also spent time with outdoor side Valhalla FC.

Now 23, Gamino made seven appearances during his MASL rookie season with Empire in 2023-24.

Riley Urie, Ebiel Gamino and the Harrisburg Heat kick off their upcoming campaign with a December 8 away game against the Baltimore Blast. Meanwhile, the Strykers will get things underway with a December 6 road match against defending champion Chihuahua Savage, followed by the club's first home game against Utica City FC on Friday, December 13.

