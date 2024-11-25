Zepeda Joins MASL as Live Broadcast Technical Director

November 25, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







The Major Arena Soccer League is proud to welcome Mike Zepeda in the newly formed role of Live Broadcast Technical Director. In this role Zepeda will help individual teams and producers to elevate the standards of broadcast across the league.

Mike Zepeda has been the director and executive producer of the Empire Strykers (formerly the Ontario Fury) live video broadcasts since 2017; always working diligently to enhance the live broadcast production standard. In March 2024, Zepeda led the Empire Strykers home broadcast as the first to be featured on the CBS GOLAZO Sports Network. Later in 2024, Mike was instrumental in helping bring the MASL Ron Newman Cup to CBS GOLAZO from Chihuahua, Mexico.

"We are pleased to have Mike join our staff as we continue to work toward elevating our product and pushing to new platforms and networks," said JP Dellacamera, MASL president of media and communications. "Mike's technical knowledge and ability to problem solve and troubleshoot any scenario was never more apparent than in bringing the Chihuahua Finals to fans in two countries, two languages, and on multiple platforms last year. We look forward to continued growth this season."

Mike has directed and produced broadcasts for the NCAA's Big Sky Conference, the California Community College Athletic Association, and various other college and professional athletics throughout the country. Highlights from his productions have been featured on ESPN's Top Plays. In addition to his work on TV, Mike utilizes his production skill set to direct and produce live corporate events and brand videos. These include the live productions for The Shea Center's Annual fundraiser, as well as IMA's (Internet Marketing Association) IMPACT 20: The Year of Reinvention. IMPACT 20 successfully achieved the Guinness Book of World Record for Largest Attendance for a Virtual Marketing Conference with over 117,000 registrations and 11,000 unique engagements.

In 2023 Mike directed the live video board show for the RX3 7v7 Flag Football Tournament at Saddleback College. The charity fundraiser raised more than $1.5M for pediatric cancer research and featured NFL stars Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, and other NFL players, celebrities, and investors.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from November 25, 2024

Zepeda Joins MASL as Live Broadcast Technical Director - MASL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.