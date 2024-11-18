Emmanuel Clase Named AL Reliever of the Year

Emmanuel Clase capped off a historic season for the Cleveland Guardians with a pair of honors last week, earning a spot on the All-MLB First Team and being named Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year for the second time in the last three years. Clase is also one of three finalists for the AL Cy Young Award alongside Tarik Skubal and Seth Lugo, becoming the first reliever to be selected as a finalist for the award since Francisco Rodriguez in 2008.

The right-hander led the American League within 47 saves-his third consecutive season leading the circuit-and finished the year 4-2 with an 0.61 ERA, 0.659 WHIP, and 66 K/10 BB mark. Clase set new Cleveland franchise records for both single-season (47) and career save totals (150) while becoming the first reliever with three straight 40-save seasons since Craig Kimbrel did so in four straight with the Braves (2011-14). The 26-year-old also picked up a save in the All-Star Game at Globe Life Field on July 16th, making him just the fourth pitcher in MLB history to record saves in multiple All-Star Games.

Originally signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2015 by the San Diego Padres, Clase was traded to the Texas Rangers organization for catcher Brett Nicholas in 2018 and posted an 0.64 ERA and saved 12 games with the Spokane Indians that summer. Clase reached the majors with Texas the following season (2.31 ERA in 21 appearances) before joining the Cleveland organization in 2019 as part of the Corey Kluber deal.

Spokane Indians on All-MLB Team (since 2019)

2024 - Emmanuel Clase (First Team)

2023 - Emmanuel Clase (Second Team)

2022 - Emmanuel Clase (First Team)

2019 - Zack Greinke (Second Team)

