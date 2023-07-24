Emerson Hancock Takes Home TL Pitcher of the Week

Arkansas Travelers pitcher Emerson Hancock was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for July 17 - July 23 by Minor League Baseball. Last Friday Hancock matched his career high of seven innings throwing shutout baseball in a win over Springfield. He was nearly perfect, allowing just one hit while striking out seven. He retired the first 10 hitters of the game and the final 11 batters that he faced. It is the second league weekly award of the season for him.

For the season, Hancock is 11-3 with a 4.50 ERA over 86 innings in 18 starts. He has 95 strikeouts, 35 walks and is holding opponents to a .232 batting average. His 11 wins leads the Texas League and he also ranks 4th in innings pitched. Hancock was the Mariners 1st round draft pick (6th overall) in 2020 out of the University of Georgia. His Travs teammates Bryan Woo (May 8-14) and Robbie Tenerowicz (May 15-21) have also won league weekly awards in 2023.

