San Antonio's Daniel Johnson Named Texas League Player of the Week

San Antonio Missions outfielder Daniel Johnson

(San Antonio Missions)

SAN ANTONIO - Missions outfielder Daniel Johnson has been named Texas League Player of the Week, as announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday. For Johnson, this marks his second weekly award. He is the third Missions player to be awarded Player of the Week along with Daniel Camarena and Tirso Ornelas.

Appearing in all six games against the Frisco RoughRiders, Johnson batted .429 (9-for-21) with six extra-base hits. Johnson clubbed two home runs, while legging out three doubles and a triple. He drove in four runs while scoring six times. Johnson also drew five walks and stole two bases.

This is the second time in his career that he has been awarded Player of the Week. Johnson was named South Atlantic League Player of the Week for the week of June 25th, 2017, while playing for Hagerstown. That same year he was named to the Mid-Season All-Star Team and Post-Season All-Star Team.

This is the fourth award for a Missions player this season. Pitcher Daniel Camarena was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 29-June 4. Outfielder Tirso Ornelas was named Player of the Week for the week of June 12-18 and was named Player of the Month for June.

Johnson is now batting .261 on the year and leads the team with 78 games played. Johnson has eight home runs, 15 doubles, two triples and 37 runs batted in. He also leads the club with 18 stolen bases.

The Vallejo, California native is currently in his eighth professional season after originally being drafted by the Nationals in 2016. The veteran outfielder made his MLB debut in 2020 for the Guardians and appeared in 35 games from 2020-2021. The San Diego Padres signed Johnson to a minor league contract on February 21st, 2023.

Johnson and the Missions return home on Tuesday, July 25th to begin a six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks.

