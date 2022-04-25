NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Emeralds Win Series against Canadians

April 25, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release


Emeralds beat the Vancouver Canadians in the series finale 8-4 and win the series 3-2.

The Emeralds continued their dominance on the mound and at the plate.

It would be the Canadians who would score first on a throwing error in the first inning by C Patrick Bailey to score SS Addison Barger 1-0.

The Canadians scored another run in the third by an RBI single by Barger to bring in RF Garrett Spain 2-0.

A solo home run by Bailey in the fourth would cut the deficit in half 2-1.

In the following inning, the Emeralds caught a break by the Canadians' defense with an error by LF Harry Ray that allowed DH Luis Matos and CF Hunter Bishop to score to gain the lead 3-2.

The lead would be short lived for the Ems as a two-run home run by 1B Andrés Sosa gave the Canadians the lead in the sixth inning 4-3.

Emeralds' SS Marco Luciano tied up the game with one swing of the bat in the seventh 4-4.

The Emeralds broke up the tie in the eighth with an RBI single by Matos to cash in 1B Luis Toribio 5-4.

A one-run lead would not be enough for the Emeralds as they scored three insurance runs in the ninth to finish the game 8-4.

A two-run home run by 3B Casey Schmitt and RBI double by RF Ghordy Santos scored the three runs in the ninth.

The Emeralds will start a six-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils on Tuesday. First pitch for game one of the series is at 6:05 PM, pregame at 5:50 PM on 95.3 The Score.

