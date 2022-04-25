What's Going on at Funko Field: April 25 - May 1

April 25, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

Wednesday, April 27 (6:05 First Pitch): Baseball Bingo is back! Pick up your Tulalip Resort Casino Baseball Bingo card at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth every Wednesday Home game and play along! Each night there will be up to seven prizes handed out: five bingos and two blackouts.

Wednesday, April 27 (6:05 First Pitch): It's the second AquaSox Silver Sluggers game of the season. If you are 55 or older, you can join the AquaSox Silver Slugger program sponsored by Central Welding Supply. Members get tickets for every Wednesday game, an exclusive Silver Sluggers item and much more for only $30.00.

Thursday, April 28 (1:05 First Pitch): Celebrate with Tasty Thursday presented by Coors Light with the AquaSox! Join us for $3.00 hot dogs, sodas, popcorn and 12 ounce cans of Coors Light.

Friday, April 29 (7:05 First Pitch): Every Friday home game in 2022 is a Funko Friday, this Friday all fans in attendance will receive a limited edition Webbly Funko trading card.

Sunday, May 1 (4:05 First Pitch): After every Sunday game, kids can come down and run the bases. Please meet at the first base gate 10 minutes after the game ends; Kids Club Members go first! Kids cannot go on the field until all players have exited.

Visit Speedway Chevrolet in Monroe for your chance at FREE tickets to any 2022 Sunday home game.

Stop by Snohomish County HomeStreet Bank locations to receive a coupon for a $5.00 Upper Box ticket-- available for all Wednesday home games in 2022. Coupons can be redeemed at the Front Office or Box Office; tickets are subject to availability.

Get four Upper Box seats, four hot dogs, four chips, and your choice of four Chick-fil-A entree vouchers for just $44 for any Sunday game. Must be purchased ahead of time; this deal is not available at the Box Office when the gates open.

Service members with a valid or retired military ID can purchase $5 Upper Box tickets, presented by Navy Federal Credit Union. Valid all home games; up to four discounted tickets can be purchased per game. Must be purchased at Front Office or Box Office.

BOOK YOUR GROUP OUTING WITH THE AQUASOX

There's no better place for your family, company or organization to hold a group outing than at Funko Field!

We have developed a variety of packages to meet the needs of every type of group. Whether you are planning an outing for a group of friends, family reunion, birthday party or company picnic, we have the perfect group package for you. Your group is special to us, and we want to make sure you have a memorable outing at Funko Field.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.