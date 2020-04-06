Emeralds Support Blood and Food Drive to Help Others

EUGENE, OR - Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. It is essential for surgeries, cancer treatments, chronic illnesses and traumatic injuries. Due to the recent COVID-19 precautions almost 7,000 American Red Cross blood drives have been cancelled, resulting in about 200,000 fewer blood donations. The need for blood is constant and patients will continue to need lifesaving blood products during the crisis. The Eugene Emeralds, the University of Oregon and Kendall Cares are joining forces with American Red Cross to host a crucial blood drive at the Moshofsky Center on Wednesday, April 8th (1 p.m. - 6 p.m.) and Thursday, April 9th (10 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

The American Red Cross is fully committed to the health and safety of the blood donors, and the patients who benefit from the generous blood, plasma, and platelet donations. The Red Cross has added safety precautions to the drive to ensure the health and safety of all who attend. This will include a temperature screening, enhanced disinfecting of areas and social distancing wherever possible. They are also asking donors to sign up for a pre-scheduled appointment at redcrossblood.org/give, instead of walking in, as to adhere to the social distancing guidelines. At this time both days are reaching capacity, but it is encouraged to visit the Red Cross website to see if there is another blood drive donors can attend.

All blood types are needed, and people who have never donated before are encouraged to donate. To make an appointment, visiting redcrossblood.org/give. Donors must be 17 years old or older, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in general good health.

In conjunction with the blood drive, the Eugene Emeralds, the University of Oregon and Kendall Cares will be hosting a food drive to benefit FOOD for Lane County. Kendall will have a truck on hand to accept donations of canned goods and non-perishable items. In an effort to limit spread of infection, only healthy individuals should drop off donations. Individuals not feeling well or are exhibiting any symptoms to include fever, tiredness and dry cough should stay home. Donors are asked to put items in their trunks/hatch backs and not exit their vehicles when they arrive to the drop off location. An on-site attendant will remove the items for them.

FOOD for Lane County's mission is to reduce hunger by engaging our community to create access for food. Some of their most requested items include: peanut butter, canned stews, chili, and soups, whole grain pastas, brown rice, canned fruits and vegetables and cooking oil. A virtual fundraiser is also set up by the University of Oregon https://goducks.com/news/2020/3/20/football-spring-game-off-food-drive-still-on.aspx. Fans are asked to donate online if they are unable to contribute to the in person donation. As businesses and individuals are faced with missed work and reduced income, the need for food assistance may grow and your support is as important as ever.

