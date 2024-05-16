Emeralds Suffer a Walk-Off Defeat for 2nd Straight Night

EVERETT, WA - The Emeralds suffered another heartbreaking loss in Everett as they fell to the AquaSox by a final score of 5-4. Everett has now won via walk-off in back-to-back games to start the series. The Emeralds record is now 19-15 and they sit in a tie for 1st place in the Northwest League standings with the Spokane Indians.

Everett jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the 1st inning. Josh Hood ripped a 2-out single to score Brock Rodden for the 1st run of the game. Bill Knight followed it up with a standup triple to score 2 runs and it gave the AquaSox the 3-0 lead. After Seth Lonsway gave up 3 runs in the 1st inning, he was excellent the rest of the way as he didn't give up another run when he was on the mound. He ended up striking out 4 batters over 4.2 innings of work.

Things quieted down for both clubs for the next 3 innings, and the Emeralds were able to get on the board in the top of the 5th inning. Thomas Gavello was at 3rd base and Zach Morgan was at 1st base when Morgan decided to take off for a steal. He realized he was going to get thrown out so he decided to turn around and run back towards 1st. He was able to slide and avoid getting tagged out. Meanwhile Thomas Gavello took off for home and scored on the play to cut the deficit to 2 runs.

In the top of the 7th inning the Emeralds were able to score another run. Zach Morgan walked and Alexander Suarez hit a broken-bat single down the 1st base line. Morgan hustled into 3rd base on the play and the AquaSox tried to back-pick Suarez on the play but overthrew the 1st baseman and Morgan hustled home to score.

The AquaSox added a run of insurance in the bottom of the 8th. However, after the Emeralds gave up the run they were able to turn a triple-play. Thomas Gavello fielded a ground ball cleanly and touched 3rd base for the 1st out. He fired it over to 2nd base for the 2nd out and Quinn McDaniel made a perfect throw to Andrew Kachel for the triple play. It was an incredible moment for the Ems and gave them a ton of momentum heading into the 9th inning.

In the top of the 9th with 2-outs Suarez ripped a double and that brought up the game-tying run in Andrew Kachel. Rodolfo Nolasco hit a 2-out game tying run in the 9th inning last night, and Kachel decided to get in on the fun as he clubbed a no doubt shot to tie up the game in the 9th inning. It was another great moment and it seemed like the game had completely swung in favor of the Ems.

It wouldn't last long however as Brock Rodden drew a 2-out walk. He was able to steal 2nd base and Jared Sundstrom hit a walk-off double to right field to give Everett the 5-4 win. It was a tough break for the Ems who suffered walk-off defeats in back-to-back nights.

They'll look to get back on track tomorrow and snap out of their 5 game losing streak. Dylan Cumming is on the mound for the Ems.

